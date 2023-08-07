Floyd Mayweather identifies crucial game-plan mistake by Errol Spence Jr. resulting in crushing defeat against Terence Crawford

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) pinpoints the biggest mistake Errol Spence Jr. (28-1) made even before taking the Terence Crawford (40-0) boxing bout.

A couple of weeks back, two pound-for-pound greats Spence and Crawford put on one of the biggest boxing fights of the year for undisputed welterweight gold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 'Bud' made a definitive statement with his flawless performance. Now, 'TBE' seemingly has given a reason for Spence's failure.

In a conversation with Fighthype, 'Money' talked highly of both Spence and Crawford. He said he liked both fighters going into the fight. Mayweather then offered what he would have done differently to change the outcome of the fight.

"If I was traning him or I was in his corner. I don't think he should be fighting at 147 lbs at all. I don't think he should be fighting at 154 lbs. Really, I think he should be fighting at 160 or 168 lbs. That's just my honest opinion."

Here's the clip from the interview:

Yes, according to Floyd Mayweather, he would have rather had Spence compete at a couple of divisions up than be fighting at 147 lbs against an undefeated Terence Crawford.

Floyd Mayweather reveals why he did not predict Spence vs. Crawford

Floyd Mayweather never wanted Spence and Crawford to fight as he liked both fighters. In the same interview, Mayweather revealed that his admiration for both fighters stopped him from picking a winner between them.

Mayweather revealed he was at the arena enjoying the fights.

"I didn't want them to fight. I really like both of those guys. I had a chance to hang around Errol, I had a chance to hang around Terence. Both guys, [a] class act."

Crawford dominated the fight from the start to the end. And apparently, Mayweather is hinting that the weight might have played a huge factor in the outcome.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather's remarks on Spence not fighting at his best weight division? Will a rematch between Crawford and Spence at a higher-weight division change the outcome?