Floyd Mayweather receives cold threat from John Gotti III of fabled NY mafia family

Floyd Mayweather's next opponent John Gotti III isn't walking into the ring afraid.

'Money' is still retired from professional boxing, but has continued to compete in an exhibition capacity. Mayweather has rarely been tested to this point in his exhibition boxing career, having dominated YouTubers such as Deji Olatunji.

The former four-division champion most recently fought Aaron Chalmers to a no-contest in February. While Mayweather dominated the action, 'The Joker' secured a no-contest result mainly due to a lack of judges. In exhibition fights, that's not entirely uncommon.

That's likely why John Gotti III is looking for a knockout when he steps into the ring with Floyd Mayweather next month. The two are slated to headline a pay-per-view card from Miami, with the former champion again expected to win. However, Gotti III doesn't care about being the underdog.

He's the grandson of legendary New York Mobster, John Gotti. However, he's since left behind the family business in favor of combat sports. To this point in his career, Gotti III holds a 5-1 MMA record, as well as a 2-0 boxing record.

He discussed the fight in a recent interview with The Post. There, he stated:

“Make no mistake, June 11 I’m bringing bad intentions to that man. I don’t care if it’s an exhibition or not. You signed to fight me, there’s no quarter. It’s kill or be killed."

See his comments below:

Junior Gotti discusses 'Rocky' story involving his son and Floyd Mayweather

Junior Gotti believes Floyd Mayweather's fight against his son is a true 'Rocky' story.

The father of John Gotti III discussed his son's return against 'Money' in the aforementioned interview with The Post. There, he stated how proud he was that his son has kept his nose clean and stayed out of trouble.

He added that it's hard to see how someone could root against his son against Mayweather. Gotti also referenced the famous movie franchise 'Rocky', where Sylvester Stallone plays the underdog boxer of the same name.

In the interview with The Post, Junior Gotti stated:

“This is a true ‘Rocky’ story. … I’m proud of my son and all that he has accomplished. When my son said he would leave his own mark in this world, he meant it. Here’s a kid who has no vices, doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink and has an awe-inspiring work ethic. On top of that, he’s loyal to a fault. How do you not root for such a man?”

Poll : 0 votes