Floyd Mayweather reportedly in talks with five-time boxing champ Jean Pascal for next fight

Floyd Mayweather retired from boxing after facing Conor McGregor in 2017 to improve his record to a perfect 50-0. The International Boxing Hall of Famer has competed in seven exhibition boxing matches, several of which have been unscored. While he last competed in June and has not announced his next exhibition, he could have an opponent for his next bout.

Elie Seckbach of EsNews recently took to Instagram to reveal that 'Money Mayweather' is in talks with former WBA, WBC, IBO, and Ring magazine light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, stating:

"@floydmayweather vs @jeanpascalchamp are in talks about a fight. Pascal a 5 time champ competed at 175 Floyd of course was 147 and canelo fight 154"

Pascal last competed in March, where Michael Eifert defeated him via unanimous decision. He holds a professional boxing record of 36 wins, seven losses, one draw, and no contest. The former light heavyweight champion holds 20 wins via knockout and 16 victories via decision. He has been knocked out twice and lost via decision five times.

Mayweather holds a record of 50 wins and no losses. 27 of his victories came via knockout, and 23 came via decision. While Mayweather has a significant skill advantage, his potential opponent has a significant size advantage. It is unclear what weight they would clash if both fighters signed the contract to face one another.

Floyd Mayweather names who he'd like Gervonta Davis to fight next

Gervonta Davis does not have an opponent for his next bout after beating Ryan Garcia earlier this year. Floyd Mayweather, who mentored and trained 'Tank', said he would like to see his prodigy face Naoya Inoue in his next bout. Speaking with FightHype, 'Money Mayweather' stated:

"What I need Inoue to do is do like we do over here in the U.S. now. I need him to come fight in the U.S., random blood and urine testing. I think he's a hell of a fighter. I won't take nothing away from him and I like him, because he takes a lot of my stuff from my playbook, but it's okay, in boxing you're supposed to take from the greats, but what I would like to see is if he could fight Gervonta at a catchweight."

Mayweather added that he believes Davis should be on the pound-for-pound list. 'Tank' holds a professional boxing record of 29 wins and no losses, with 27 of his victories coming via knockout.