Floyd Mayweather’s uppercut gets lukewarm “six” rating from Jake Paul

Jake Paul recently rated Floyd Mayweather's uppercut from their altercation in 2021. 'The Problem Child' claimed he took an uppercut from the boxing legend and was able to withstand it, giving it a "six" rating on the power scale.
Before stepping into the ring to fight 'Money', Logan Paul met the 48-year-old for the first time for a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium. The most heated moment from the event was between Mayweather and the younger Paul brother, who snatched the boxing veteran's hat amidst an argument.
This led to an altercation between the Paul brothers and Mayweather's team. In a recent interview with The Schmo, the 28-year-old reflected on the scuffle, stating:
"Floyd Mayweather did punch me in the face. So, that was good. That was a nice uppercut that he landed there. I would say it was like, a good six. It was up there. It was bare knuckle. So, a lot of people wanna see me in bare knuckle, you saw me eat Floyd Mayweather's punch. So, that's basically all I have to do."
Darren Till defends Jake Paul from 'dummies' criticizing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight
Former UFC star Darren Till recently defended Jake Paul from fans disparaging his upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 'The Problem Child' is often criticized for fighting opponents significantly older than him.
In an interview with MMA Fighting, 'The Gorilla' praised Paul for his victories, stating:
"Chavez should beat him but I don’t know. Jake just keeps winning so is Jake really that good? Like we all keep saying he’s s***. For starters, let’s just all just stop being dummies for a second and take out the narrative that Jake Paul’s not a fighter or a boxer. He’s been boxing for years with a fully equipped team around him 24/7."
