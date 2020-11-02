Floyd Mayweather open to boxing matches with MMA fighters; won't fight professional boxers anymore

In an interview with CNN, professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Mayweather addressed the topic of his future in the combat sports realm, asserting that he’s not going to compete against professional boxers anymore. Additionally, Mayweather noted that he’s open to the idea of competing in exhibition matches and fighting MMA fighters in the boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers and combat sports competitors of all time. Mayweather’s most recent professional boxing matchup witnessed him defeat MMA icon Conor McGregor via TKO in round 10.

The clash between Mayweather and McGregor is one of the highest-grossing combat sports events of all time, despite the fact that the fight was McGregor’s debut in the sport of professional boxing.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts have time and again lauded Mayweather for his business acumen and intelligence. Many have cited the fact that Mayweather facing McGregor in a professional boxing bout, wherein he’d hold a significant advantage over the MMA fighter, is yet another example of the American boxing legend’s grasp over the combat sports dominion, both from a sporting and business perspective.

Mayweather’s fight against McGregor transpired back in August 2017. The boxing stalwart’s only notable fight since his clash with the Notorious UFC mainstay has been an exhibition boxing match against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 - Saitama on December 31st, 2018.

Mayweather put on a spectacular performance in the exhibition matchup and secured a TKO victory over Nasukawa in the very first round.

Floyd Mayweather believes his health is more important than money

Speaking to CNN, Floyd Mayweather Jr. emphasized that he isn’t interested in competing against professional boxers anymore.

“As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions. I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore. So, that’s out of the question. I mean, just my faculties mean a lot to me. Money don’t make me, I make money and my health is more important than money. As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a box ring? Absolutely.”

In the aftermath of the tremendous box office success that was his fight against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has often hinted at potentially facing McGregor in a rematch. It would once again be contested under professional boxing rules.

Furthermore, Floyd Mayweather has also expressed his willingness to face other high-profile MMA fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal in boxing bouts.

Which MMA fighter would you like to see Floyd Mayweather fight in the boxing ring? Sound off in the comments.