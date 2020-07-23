Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he won't make the transition to MMA, but he is looking forward to running it back against former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor inside the squared circle.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor threw down in 2017, in one of the most high-profile boxing clashes in combat sports history. Floyd Mayweather emerged the victor on the night, putting up a spectacular performance to beat the Irishman via TKO in the tenth-round.

Floyd Mayweather open to a rematch against Conor McGregor

Since his defeat against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor has been gunning for a rematch against the former and Mayweather has now responded to the rumors of a potential rematch between the pair. Speaking to Forbes, Mayweather closed the doors on the possibility of fighting McGregor inside the Octagon but said he'd like to face him inside the boxing ring.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA]. I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs. you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken. For now, I’m happily retired. You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Floyd Mayweather has not competed professionally since his 2017 victory over Conor McGregor, which took his record to an incredible 50-0 as a professional boxer. Floyd Maweather previously suggested he’d run it back with Conor McGregor if he's paid the right amount.

“Man, sh*t. If they pay I’m there to play. And if they’re paying cash, Conor I’ll whip your a**. Again.”