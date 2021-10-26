Floyd Mayweather shows his support for Kyrie Irving after NBA ace wasn't allowed to play due to being unvaccinated

Floyd Mayweather has taken to social media to voice his support for Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets star wasn't allowed to play due to his unvaccinated status.

Irving has been reluctant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 thus far, but Brooklyn Nets officials have made it clear that the NBA ace will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he gets vaccinated.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn's decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn's decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: https://t.co/4LBIQXt7al

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to talk about how vaccination should be a choice rather than a compulsion. The undefeated boxer initially pointed out that America gave its citizens the option to get vaccinated but slowly took the choice away and made it compulsory.

Mayweather claims the government has been "limiting the jobs we [unvaccinated people] can do, places we can go, and activities we can perform."

"Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. To my understanding, America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine originally. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. Limiting the jobs we can do, places we can go, and activities we can perform. Trying to beat us into submission of what they say is best for us. It's sad people are hated, punished, teased, and discriminated for not taking the vaccine, for making their own choice, standing up for what they not only think is right, but know is right for them and their families... I'm Pro Choice, we all should have a right to choose what we want, what is best for ourselves, what is best for our loved ones! If you decide to take the vaccine, fine... Rather respect should be earned by everyone who makes their own choice and chooses liberty! For myself, my children, my loved ones… I choose life, I choose liberty, I choose freedom!"

Floyd Mayweather remains one of the biggest draws in boxing despite not competing professionally

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time. With a perfect 50-0 record, 'Money' boasts victories over some of the greatest pugilists of the modern era.

Mayweather's last professional fight was a blockbuster crossover matchup with former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

There was a lot of fanfare surrounding the contest and many would agree that it lived up to the expectations of combat sports fans across the globe. While the Irishman impressed on his boxing debut, Floyd Mayweather emphatically stopped Conor McGregor in the tenth round, proving he's still one of the best in his craft.

𝔽𝕆ℕ𝕀 💎 @stargazer109 Conor McGregor hitting Floyd Mayweather with a brutal jab Conor McGregor hitting Floyd Mayweather with a brutal jab https://t.co/SlFfzTdz3h

Floyd Mayweather recently competed in an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul. To the surprise of many, Paul went the distance even though Mayweather dominated the fight. It goes without saying that Mayweather took home massive paychecks for his bouts against McGregor and Paul.

This shows that Mayweather is still one of the biggest draws in boxing despite not competing professionally anymore.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside “This was the Home Alone 3 version of Mayweather-McGregor.”@ArielHelwani believes Floyd Mayweather carried Logan Paul on Sunday night. “This was the Home Alone 3 version of Mayweather-McGregor.”@ArielHelwani believes Floyd Mayweather carried Logan Paul on Sunday night. https://t.co/kIWoEjd9Gb

