Floyd Mayweather snubs Devin Haney while naming three biggest stars in boxing right now

Floyd Mayweather knows, perhaps better than anyone, what it takes to become a star in the sport of boxing as he has been a part of the five highest-selling pay-per-view events in the sport.

'Money' recently named the three active fighters he believes are the biggest stars in boxing. Speaking with Andrew Capucetti of Inside Fighting, the International Boxing Hall of Famer stated:

"In boxing right now, it's only three. It's only three. Canelo [Alvarez], Ryan [Garcia], and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. So, a lot of times, people think, 'well, I've got a belt, I'm a star. I've got two belts'... In today's time, fighters think if they got belts and they made a few million dollars, they think they're a star. That don't make you a star."

Mayweather continued:

"Being well-rounded all around the board makes you a star. Knowing how to articulate, knowing when to speak and when not to speak. Everything plays a major role in making you a household name and I would know this. That's why, if you notice, they're still talking about me. It's been almost 30 years and Mayweather's name is always being brought up."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments on the biggest stars in boxing below (starting at the 3:05 mark):

Mayweather notably omitted Devin Haney, Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue from his list of boxing biggest stars. Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are the only fighters who competed in 2023 and have sold more than one million pay-per-view buys. '

'Money' added that his legendary career in the sport has paved a blueprint for fighters of the modern generation to follow. Mayweather retired in 2017, with an undefeated 50-0 record.

Manny Pacquiao claims that he will rematch Floyd Mayweather in 2024

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao took part in the highest-selling pay-per-view event of all time, as their 2015 bout recorded 4.6 million buys in the United States. 'Money' defeated 'Pac Man' via unanimous decision in 2015 to retain the WBA, WBC, and The Ring welterweight titles, while winning the WBO welterweight title.

Pacquiao recently claimed that the pair will once again share the ring in 2024. Speaking to the crowd at RIZIN 45, he stated:

"I hope to see you here in Japan again with a big fight against Floyd Mayweather... I'm excited for that."

Check out Manny Pacquiao's comments on facing Floyd Mayweather in 2024 below:

While Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017, he has remained active as a boxer, participating in seven exhibition bouts since defeating Conor McGregor in the final professional bout of his career.

The International Boxing Hall of Famer has yet to respond to the claim that he will face Pacquiao in 2024.