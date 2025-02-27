Floyd Mayweather takes shots at Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, claims he would handle Jake "easily" even at 48

Retired undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather didn't mince words about Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson. Paul had defeated Tyson in an eight-round fight, but Mayweather doesn't seem to appreciate it.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 48-year-old slammed 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron'. The Netflix-streamed fight reportedly did record numbers, but 'Money' wasn't impressed.

He said:

"Well, basically, when you're watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and millions, hundreds of millions of views. But when you're watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay."

Jake Paul's older brother Logan also caught a stray from the former five-division champion. Reminding everybody of their fight, which had a lot of clinching, Mayweather claimed WWE is good for his former opponent's talents.

When Fallon quipped whether he would fight Jake Paul inside a boxing ring, the Olympic bronze medalist dismissed the 28-year-old's talents inside the squared circle.

He said:

"Easy, easy, too easy, too easy. At 48, too easy."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below (7:18):

After defeating Conor McGregor in 2018, Mayweather has not fought professionally. However, he has been active in exhibition bouts. Incidentally, McGregor recently claimed he is in talks to fight Jake Paul in India.

Joe Rogan talks to Andrew Huberman about Floyd Mayweather's brilliance

Floyd Mayweather's boxing talent was a key topic on episode #2195 of The Joe Rogan Experience. When guest Andrew Huberman praised the undefeated boxer’s exceptional defense, Rogan provided insight into the real reason behind Mayweather's success.

Rogan explained that Mayweather grew up in a family of professional boxers, which exposed him to constant sparring from a young age.

Rogan said:

"Mayweather's father was a great fighter. Mayweather's father fought Sugar Ray Leonard back in the 1970s when Sugar Ray was in his prime and gave him a hell of a fight. His uncle Roger was Roger Mayweather, 'The Black Mamba.' He was a great fighter. So, Mayweather grew up as a child around some of the best boxers in the world. And he was constantly seeing the successful motions that they did."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Mayweather below (3:52):

