“Focused more on my strengths in training” – Oh Ho Taek lays out his plan for Shamil Gasanov war at ONE Fight Night 18

Ahead of his first main event fight on the global stage, South Korean MMA standout Oh Ho Taek has been putting more emphasis on what made him the athlete he is today.

The 30-year-old meets No.4-ranked featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov in the main event of ONE Championship’s first show of 2024, and he wants to ensure that he does everything he can to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his three-round tussle in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12, he had this to say on his priorities throughout his fight camp.

Oh Ho Taek said:

“I have strengthened my grappling, which is my forte, and focused more on my strengths in training.”

Apart from trying to bring out the best version of himself, the Extreme Combat martial artist enters this fight with an aim to get back to winning ways.

In his last appearance under the ONE banner, he had his lights shut out in 44 seconds against Akbar Abdullaev. With one victory and defeat, the South Korean superstar knows he needs to buck up when he steps inside the ring this Friday.

Oh Ho Taek must find a way to outstrike Gasanov

Though Oh Ho Taek admits he needs to focus on his grappling to take out the Russian ground game wizard, he needs to showcase a better stand-up display to get the job done inside the Thai capital.

‘Spider’ could match up against the born and bred Dagestani grappler on the canvas, but the latter’s brute force and strength when he’s on top or on his back is something that can lead him into a world of problems.

After all, Gasanov’s submission loss against Garry Tonon, a multi-time IBJJF world champion, should not take away any danger he brings in that department.

As such, Oh Ho Taek's best way to taste success this week would be to outstrike his dance partner and finish him on the feet before things get dirty on the mat.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 18 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12.