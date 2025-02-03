It appears as though another fighter is looking to follow Patricio 'Pitbull' as a Bellator champion publicly requested a release from the PFL. There have been several fighters who have expressed their disappointment with lack of activity and have taken a stance through social media.

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix is the latest to join the list of disgruntled fighters and he's pleading with the brass to allow him to explore other opportunities. Mix has impressed many in the MMA community with his performances and would likely be on the UFC's radar, especially considering his 20-1 professional record.

'No Love' has been in attendance at several UFC events along with his partner Tatiana Suarez and has been praised by many as the top bantamweight outside the promotion. In an Instagram post, Mix mentioned that he is eager to prove himself as the top 135-pounder in the world and respectfully asked that Donn Davis grant him his release:

Trending

"I ask this with the upmost respect and urgency from [Davis] @pflmma. Please release me from my contract so I can perform to make money and do what I have to do to support my family. I'm in the prime of my career and I'm the best. I should be able to compete against the other best fighters in the world and not be on the shelf. If the sky was the limit, I'm on the moon right now skill wise and there should be only one octagon I display my skill set in...This is no way to treat a champion. RELEASE Patchy Mix.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Patchy Mix's post requesting a release from PFL below:

Bellator champion Patchy Mix expresses disappointment with inactivity in PFL

In addition to requesting his PFL release, Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix expressed his disappointment with inactivity in the promotion.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Mix mentioned that he has remained sidelined for extended periods of time despite being healthy and expressing his desire to compete regularly:

"I've always showed up to put it on the line, have never turned down a single fight. Right now in perspective as a healthy world champion, I fought just once going on 15 months now. All my momentum in my career has been lost, as this is the longest layoff of my 31 fights I've has between amateur and pro."

Check out photos from Patchy Mix's most recent Bellator bantamweight title defense below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.