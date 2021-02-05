'Food Fight with Dustin Poirier' - The Diamond shares his brilliant cookery show idea

Dustin Poirier is a man of many talents. 'The Diamond; is not only one of the best lightweights in the UFC, but he's an exceptional humanitarian, the owner of a new hot sauce brand, and potentially a TV host for the next breakout cooking show.

Fresh off his knockout win over Conor McGregor late last month, Dustin Poirier made a special appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

During the interaction, the American Top Team product discussed about a cooking show he would like to put together, a show he calls 'Food Fight with Dustin Poirier'. The show would consist of the former interim UFC lightweight champion traveling the globe, training at different gyms, visiting various restaurants, cooking and eating food. Here's what he had to say in this regard:

"I got it here. Food Fight with Dustin Poirier. We go to different cities, I check out a couple of local gyms, I train with the guys there, then we go to local restaurants. I get in the kitchen, cook a little bit, hear about their story - Food Fight with El Diamante. Boom!"

What's next for Dustin Poirier?

While Dustin Poirier waits for his cooking show to get the green light, he also awaits what's next for him inside the octagon.

The former interim 155-pound champion is coming off what was undoubtedly the biggest win of his career last month, when the Louisianan knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 headliner.

Now, currently ranked at the number one spot in the UFC's 155-pound rankings, it would be hard to deny Dustin Poirier another shot at the lightweight gold in his next appearance in the octagon.

Advertisement

However, with his win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier drew parity in his head-to-head record against 'The Notorious One'. The financial appeal of another go at the MMA's all-time biggest star certainly has an appeal to it.

It will be interesting to see what Dustin Poirier decides to do now that the cards are in his favor. Having won six of his last seven fights, his only loss coming against the dominant Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019 during this period, Dustin Poirier is in a very good spot at the moment.

Moreover, with new faces such as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira breaking their way into the top five, there certainly isn't a shortage of matchups available. What would you like to see next for Poirier? Sound off in the comments below!