"For seven figures it’s worth a go" - When Conor McGregor was offered audition for villain role in James Bond film 'Spectre' opposite Daniel Craig

Conor McGregor recently made his Hollywood debut in the 2024 reboot of the 1989 classic Road House, but the Irishman once revealed he could have stepped into acting much sooner.

In 2015, 'The Notorious' had secured what was at the time the biggest win of his MMA career. He defeated Chad Mendes via a second round TKO to secure the interim UFC featherweight title.

Whilst the history books show that the Irishman went on to conquer Jose Aldo in one of the sport's most iconic moments, a move into acting for McGregor could have delayed the fight entirely.

In an interview with the Irish Independent in 2015, McGregor revealed that he was asked to audition for an antagonistic role in the James Bond thriller Spectre, opposite Daniel Craig.

According to the Dublin native, he was extremely interested in taking up the role at the time, but he ultimately decided to focus on MMA. He did, however, say that it was a very lucrative opportunity, and one that he would consider in the future. He said:

"They wanted me to audition for the villain in James Bond. The last villain for James Bond won an Oscar...It's the wrong time to say it to me when I'm cutting weight. Maybe after the fight when I'm feeling better. We'll mess about and see what happens."

McGregor continued:

"At the end of the day it's a seven figure thing. I'll give it a shot. For seven figures it's worth a go, isn't it?."

Conor McGregor praises fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy for winning Oscar

Conor McGregor recently praised fellow Irishman Cillian Murphy after the actor picked up the Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

McGregor has been fufilling his media obligations for his movie 'Road House', and at the NYC premier of the film, he was asked about Murphy's triumphant win at the Oscars.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, 'The Notorious' stated that Cillian Murphy was a deserving winner, and he was happy to see the people of Ireland being recognized for their efforts. He said:

"The Irish are doing tremendously well. We are great with our tongue, we are poets as we say in Ireland. Cillian's a great representation of us, it was a huge win. Young Barry Keoghan [of Saltburn fame] too. I know Barry well...Now he's doing big things as well. Up the Irish!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments here (5:29):