Former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto on what he must watch out for against ONE debutant Wei Rui

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto is set to welcome one of the biggest kickboxing stars to the world's largest martial arts organization.

If the 31-year-old Japanese star can defeat 32-year-old Chinese kickboxing icon Wei Rui in his opponent's highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, Akimoto will certainly boost his stock and reinsert his name in the world title conversation.

Akimoto and Wei are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Hiroki Akimoto shared his thoughts on the Chinese firecracker ahead of his promotional debut.

The 31-year-old Evolve MMA representative said:

"My opponent has good reach. He uses his arms and legs very skillfully, and his footwork is also good."

Needless to say, Akimoto is very much ready to return to the ONE Championship ring, and Wei Rui is, without a doubt, the perfect opponent for a comeback fight.

The winner could catapult himself into a world title shot against two-sport king Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Hiroki Akimoto ready to bring best version of himself at ONE Fight Night 22: "I can feel myself growing"

Former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto of Japan is quickly hitting his stride. The 31-year-old says he can 'feel it' as he approaches prime condition.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Akimoto said he is close to hitting his peak in preparation for the fight against Wei Rui.

Akimoto said:

"Ultimately, I won't know until I actually fight, but I'm getting a good feeling from it. I'm having many realizations in each training session, and I can feel myself growing."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 22 as it happens.