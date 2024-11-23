Former Bellator champ A.J. McKee opens up about getting into MMA as a second generation fighter: "Fighting chose me"

A.J. McKee recently opened up about how he got into MMA and noted that it wasn't something he immediately sought after but eventually committed to it. He described how he became a well-rounded fighter and developing his vast skillset.

'The Mercenary' is a second generation fighter and followed in his father, Antonio's footsteps. His father was a professional fighter and spent time training him and the legends like Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Cris Cyborg.

McKee eventually joined Bellator, where he quickly became one of their most highly touted homegrown prospects and certainly lived up to his potential by winning the featherweight championship and $1 million Grand Prix.

During his latest appearance on 'Rampage's JAXXON PODCAST, the former Bellator featherweight champion opened up about following his father's footsteps and becoming a professional MMA fighter. McKee mentioned that he was always around his father's gym and became passionate about it after learning different disciplines:

"I always say, I didn't chose fighting, fighting chose me. Before I really wanted to fight or knew what I wanted to do, I was already just in the gym. I grew up wrestling, so that was my strong suit. And then, Jiu-Jitsu was just a second nature. I can close my eyes and just grapple...And then, obviously, love knocking people out so that's what I fell in love with. Overall, it's the work ethic."

Check out A.J. McKee's comments below:

A.J. McKee discloses what he wants to accomplish in his career

In addition to describing his introduction to MMA, A.J. McKee disclosed what he still wants to achieve in his career.

During the aforementioned appearance, the former Bellator champion shared his thoughts on aspirations for his career. McKee expressed interest in becoming a bigger draw in the sport and mentioned that he wants to achieve generational wealth before he hangs up his gloves:

"I've always said, $100 million was my goal. Floyd [Mayweather] did it, so why can't I do it? Especially with mixed martial arts superseding boxing...I think that with the broadcasting and viewing that mixed martial arts have, just being able to be a draw. You gotta be able to be a draw, so I think my style of fighting is entertaining, especially now that people are really starting to appreciate all aspects of mixed martial arts."

Check out A.J. McKee's comments below:

