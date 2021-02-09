Former Bellator champion Daniel Straus arrested for allegedly stabbing lady

Former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He was arrested and sent to prison on Friday, with a bond set at $100,000.

According to MMAJunkie, the arrest affidavit from the Hollywood (Fla.) Police Department states that Straus' victim was a female who was involved in a relationship with the accused. A back-and-forth argument via text messages provoked Daniel Straus to show up at the victim's workplace and the argument got out of hand.

Straus entered the victim's car as she was preparing to leave her workplace. Initially, according to the victim, Straus refused to get out of the vehicle. The victim responded to this by exiting the car and walking away. Straus followed her and their argument intensified even further.

A physical confrontation ensued as the two parties pushed each other and the victim moved back to her car to leave the parking lot. As per reports, it was at this moment that she was struck multiple times before falling to the ground. Straus immediately fled the scene and threatened the victim that he was at her house via text messages.

The victim went straight to Straus' residence and demanded the spare key to her apartment that Straus was in possession of. An aggravated Daniel Straus reportedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a sharp instrument. The victim received a puncture wound and was rushed to a local hospital by neighbors.

Daniel Straus arrest details say former champ allegedly stabbed female victim in abdomen https://t.co/goXcMXyeTd — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 9, 2021

Is this the first instance of Daniel Straus getting into legal trouble?

This isn't the first time Daniel Straus has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2013, Straus was charged with drug possession. He was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in Florida and was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of cannabis of more than 20 grams, possession of MDMA/ecstasy, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Straus is 36 years old now. His latest victory came via submission against Shane Krutchen in Bellator. However, the Ohio native has not competed since getting eliminated from the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix in 2019.

“Bellator is aware of the situation and has been in contact with his team,” read a statement from the promotion. “The organization has no additional comment at this time.”