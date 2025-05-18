  • home icon
Former Bellator champion Patchy Mix's UFC debut announced for UFC 316, fans react: "This is awesome"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified May 18, 2025 03:27 GMT
Patchy Mix will make his highly anticipated UFC debut. [Image courtesy: @patchymix on Instagram]
Patchy Mix will make his highly anticipated UFC debut. [Image courtesy: @patchymix on Instagram]

Fans were excited as the UFC announced Patchy Mix's promotional debut. The former Bellator bantamweight champion has been considered among the best fighters competing outside the UFC. The 31-year-old was recently granted a release by the PFL after being on the sidelines for nearly a year.

During the UFC Vegas 106 broadcast, it was announced that Mix has signed a contract with the UFC. According to UFC presenter John Gooden's announcement, Mix will make his promotional debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7.

ESPN MMA reshared the news on X.

Check out the post below:

One fan commented:

"This is awesome. When are they getting AJ McKee?"

Another fan wrote:

"This will definitely breathe new life into the 135 division."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

The PFL-Bellator merger led to a complex situation for many Bellator fighters, with several claiming that they were being "shelved" or kept out of the competitive sphere.

Mix, who has not competed professionally since defending the Bellator bantamweight title in May last year had also raised similar concerns.

With that chapter of his career in the past, Mix is now set to try his hand in the UFC's bantamweight division.

On the professional MMA front, Mix rose to prominence when he won the 2023 Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, eventually becoming the 135-pound champion. His last fight was a split-decision win over Magomed Magomedov, which marked his sole title defence.

Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent is an established contender in the UFC bantamweight division. Bautista is on a seven-fight win streak, his latest victory being a controversial split-decision against Jose Aldo Jr. at UFC 307.

Mix vs. Bautista will take place on the UFC 316 undercard. The event will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

