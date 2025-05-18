Former Bellator champion Patchy Mix's UFC debut announced for UFC 316, fans react: "This is awesome"

Fans were excited as the UFC announced Patchy Mix's promotional debut. The former Bellator bantamweight champion has been considered among the best fighters competing outside the UFC. The 31-year-old was recently granted a release by the PFL after being on the sidelines for nearly a year.

During the UFC Vegas 106 broadcast, it was announced that Mix has signed a contract with the UFC. According to UFC presenter John Gooden's announcement, Mix will make his promotional debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7.

ESPN MMA reshared the news on X.

The PFL-Bellator merger led to a complex situation for many Bellator fighters, with several claiming that they were being "shelved" or kept out of the competitive sphere.

Mix, who has not competed professionally since defending the Bellator bantamweight title in May last year had also raised similar concerns.

With that chapter of his career in the past, Mix is now set to try his hand in the UFC's bantamweight division.

On the professional MMA front, Mix rose to prominence when he won the 2023 Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, eventually becoming the 135-pound champion. His last fight was a split-decision win over Magomed Magomedov, which marked his sole title defence.

Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent is an established contender in the UFC bantamweight division. Bautista is on a seven-fight win streak, his latest victory being a controversial split-decision against Jose Aldo Jr. at UFC 307.

Mix vs. Bautista will take place on the UFC 316 undercard. The event will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

