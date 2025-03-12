Former champ Jonathan Di Bella says his “resume goes onto another level” if he beats Thai legend Sam-A at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella believes his next assignment in ONE Championship could push his career to even greater heights. The former world champion will face off against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella highlighted the magnitude of facing Sam-A in such a high stakes match in Japan. Jonathan Di Bella pointed out that taking down Sam-A, widely considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history, would push his career to unprecedented heights.

Di Bella said:

"Yeah, 100%, if I beat Sam-A, my resume goes onto another level. Just having that name, he’s such a legend fighting all over, one of Thailand’s most experienced fighters, and one of the best Thais to ever live."

Sam-A is often included in the conversation for the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time, and his trophy cabinet is the physical testament to his greatness in martial arts.

The 41-year-old was a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion before he arrived in ONE Championship in 2018.

It was on the global stage that Sam-A cemented his indelible legacy when he captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai, strawweight Muay Thai, and strawweight kickboxing world titles.

Di Bella, meanwhile, has yet to achieve the same notoriety Sam-A has, but he's already made a name for himself in the current generation.

The Italian-Canadian captured the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship when he outclassed Zhang Peimian via unanimous decision in his promotional debut in October 2022.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella expects an electrifying slugfest against Sam-A at ONE 172

Although he and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are considered technical fighters, Jonathan Di Bella said he won't back down from a good old slobberknocker from the Thai icon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella said it would take just one shot for him and Sam-A to throw down and leave everything on the line at ONE 172.

"We could start off technical, and then after one shot, somebody can get hurt, and we could start going at it.”

