Former Daniel Dubois trainer claims Oleksandr Usyk is a ‘boxing purist,’ denies faking low blow injury comments by current trainer: “Not a cheat”

Oleksandr Usyk received support from his opponent's former trainer, Shane McGuigan, over the fifth-round low-blow debate during his dominant performance against Daniel Dubois in his latest encounter.

Team Dubois believes they should have gotten the nod and are targeting an appeal to get the rematch. Dubois coach Don Charles accused the Ukrainian boxer of faking the low blow and the injury. Coach Charles believed they were "cheated out of victory."

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois' former trainer came to the defense of the Ukrainian champion. McGuigan talked about the incident and mentioned [9:20]:

"[Oleksandr Usyk] is not a cheat. He is probably one of the most honorable men out there [in boxing]. He’s a boxing purist."

McGuigan called Usyk and his team 'very professional' and directed the blame on the referee.

The boxing world was divided over the incident. Many shared the same sentiment as McGuigan and believed it was the referee's decision to call it a knockdown or a low blow. However, some believed Usyk faked the injury.

In hindsight, the contest was one-sided, with Usyk dominating from the start to the end. The WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion finished the bout in the ninth round.

Filip Hrgovic has been named the mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight title, which might be Usyk's next fight.

Tyson Fury mocked Oleksandr Usyk for low blow in Daniel Dubois fight

The controversy around the fifth-round knockdown/low blow during the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois bout caught the attention of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The British boxing star mocked the Usyk for the positioning of the belt during the contest.

Fury shared a post on X, wearing an oversized shorts. He also tagged his next opponent, Francis Ngannou, and likely alerted the former UFC heavyweight champion about body shots in their upcoming contest.

Fury and Usyk are rumored to headline an event in Saudi, with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder as the co-main event for quite a while now. However, the boxing fans find it hard to believe that will materialize.