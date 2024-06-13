Former drug kingpin says he was "mad at" Joe Rogan for not lending him $1 million

A former Los Angeles drug kingpin recently revealed he was once "mad at" Joe Rogan for not lending him money whilst he was financially struggling.

Ricky Donnell Ross AKA 'Freeway Rick Ross' is a former drug lord who rose to prominence in the 1980's in LA for the drug empire he established. His drug business eventually expanded to over 40 cities across the U.S. and it is believed that during the height of his notoriety, he earned in excess of over $900 million.

Ross was eventually arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison but he was released in 2009 after he discovered a loophole in the law to help his defence. Since his release, the 64-year-old has become an author and motivational speaker.

Trending

Ross then appeared on episode #2163 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) this week, which marked his second time on the podcast after previously appearing in 2011. Opening the episode, Ross then revealed he had actually been mad at the UFC commentator when they last spoke nine years ago, as he was struggling financially at the time and Rogan didn't offer him any money. Ross explained:

"I ain't saw you since then (2011) so I never got to tell you thanks for telling me to do a t-shirt, even though I was mad at you. I was like 'Why the f*ck is nobody helping me?' I was looking for somebody to come and say 'Hey man, here's a million dollars, see what you can do with that'. That's what I was looking for when I got out of prison. I was not looking for a t-shirt."

Catch Ross' comments here (2:20):

Joe Rogan acccuses legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams of plagiarizing jokes from other comics

Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the allegations that Robin Williams would regularly steal jokes from other comedians.

The UFC color commentator refused to hold back despite the fact that Williams is deceased and claimed he was responsible for material theft. Rogan did preface his comments, however, by first stating his love and admiration for the late Hollywood star. Rogan said:

"I think [Robin] wanted to kill more than he wanted to be ethical at any cost. Part of that manic sort of style is this constant need to have a bit about anything that you’re talking about ever. Killing was more important; filling that hole inside of him was more important than anything. So he would just do other people’s stuff."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments here (0:33):