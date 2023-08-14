Former lightweight king Eduard Folayang takes on old foe Amir Khan in Singapore

Eduard Folayang, a former ONE lightweight world champion, begins the next chapter of his ONE Championship run when he takes on a familiar face at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Filipino legend will face Amir Khan on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in a record 25th appearance inside the Circle.

ABS-CBN News first reported the development.

In an interview with the publication, Folayang said he’s excited for his return, and he hopes his match against the Singaporean star will refuel his charge for a probable world title run.

Folayang said:

“I can't even begin to describe the level of excitement that's coursing through me as I look forward to the rematch against Amir Khan on September 30th (Singapore time). This fight represents so much more than just a battle in the Circle; it's a shot at redemption, a golden opportunity to rewrite my story, and a chance to open a new, exhilarating chapter in my career”

He added:

“The road to this moment has been grueling, but it's in this adversity that I've found the strength to push forward. I'm ready to showcase the culmination of my hard work, to seize this chance to prove that setbacks are just setups for comebacks."

This will be the first time in his ONE Championship career that Folayang won’t carry the Team Lakay banner with him.

Earlier this year, Folayang and other members of the Team Lakay stable decided to leave the famed Philippine gym.

Folayang has since built Lions Nation MMA, and his rematch against Khan will be the new team’s debut in ONE Championship.

Khan and Folayang first met at ONE: Conquest of Champions in November 2018 in Manila. Folayang put on a striking clinic against Khan for the unanimous decision win and captured the ONE lightweight world title for the second time in his career.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.