Former MMA fighter and veteran Nick 'The Carebear' Grady killed in Eastover gun shootout 

A professional mixed martial arts fighter, Nick 'The Care Bear' Grady was killed in an afternoon shooting outside an Eastover convenience store. The incident took place on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office issued a news release and stated that they responded to calls of 'physical disturbance. Before the authorities arrived on the scene, however, gunshots were fired.

It was later revealed that the victim of the gunshots was an MMA fighter. His name was Nicholas Tavel Grady, and he fought under the moniker of 'Care Bear'. He was 40 years old at the time of his death, and was known to have been a veteran of the U.S army.

Friends and family of the late Nick Grady offered an outpouring of emotion, praising his caring and loyal attitude. Nick Grady's mother gave a statement to The Daily Record. She said:

"My son did two tours of Iraq and one of Afghanistan; he was also deployed to Germany after joining the military at the age of 18. He was a protector, not just in the military, but in everyday life."

Army veteran Nick Grady had a professional record of 0-2

According to Sherdog, the popular combat sports repository, Grady held a professional MMA record of 0-2. His two losses both came in 2010. Unfortunately for Grady, he was KOd twice in back-to-back fights.

His first loss came at the hands of Danny Fletcher at EFC - Collision Course. Then, he dropped another fight to Ben Eastwood at UCC 4 - County Carnage. A video of his fight against Ben Eastwood is available online.

Check out Nick Grady vs Ben Eastwood from UCC 4 here:

While Nick Grady wasn't the most accomplished MMA fighter, his background in military training, as well as his MMA training must have made him a formidable opponent, despite what his record says.

The loss of Grady, especially in such a brutal and violent way, is truly a tragedy.