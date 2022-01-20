Former ONE champion Alex Silva training with legendary Marco Ruas in California

Alex Silva is already an accomplished mixed martial artist. He’s a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and the former ONE strawweight world champion. However, he’s not ashamed to look to others for help, especially the legends.

Alex Silva recently posted on his official Instagram account that he’s currently in Laguna Beach, California, training with none other than retired Brazilian MMA and vale tudo legend, Marco ‘The King of the Streets’ Ruas.

Alex Silva wrote in a caption:

“Such honor training and learn from vale tudo King and the legend @marco.ruasofficial #legend #imfan #mma #valetudo #thekingofstreet #bjj #onechampionship #evolvemma #alexsilvabjj #thxlord”

Ruas was previously a UFC 7 Tournament Champion who also competed for the World vale tudo Championship, PRIDE, and the IFL. He is widely considered one of the pioneers of the sport of mixed martial arts.

Although Ruas also trained in boxing and Muay Thai, he was best known for his grappling, which Silva can certainly relate to.

Alex Silva closing in on another world title shot

A former ONE strawweight world champion, Silva is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. ‘Little Rock,’ who is now ranked No.5 in the ONE Championship strawweight division, is slowly making his way back up the ladder.

The strawweight division is absolutely stacked and teeming with talent. It’s hands down one of the deepest weight classes in Asia’s largest martial arts promotion.

Sitting at No.1 is undefeated South African wrestler Bokang ‘Little Giant’ Masunyane, who took the promotion by storm with two incredible performances. In the No. 2 spot is former titleholder Yosuke Saruta, who most recently challenged reigning king Joshua Pacio in September 2021.

No.3-ranked strawweight Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks and No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa are scheduled to face off at ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28 in Singapore. That fight has huge world title implications.

One thing is for certain, any of these guys will have their hands full against Silva, who may emerge as a much better fighter, if that’s even possible, after training with the legendary ‘The King of the Streets'.

