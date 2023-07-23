Former sponsor speaks on how the 'real' Andrew Tate acts like behind cameras 

Andrew Tate's former sponsor has opened up on what 'Cobra' was like behind the cameras.

Over the past few years, Tate has become arguably one of the most famous men on the planet. While he seems to have an arrogant and boastful persona, Tate's former sponsor and founder of Sidekick Boxing, Daniel Knight, seems to believe the influencer has done this on purpose to become more popular.

Knight said during a recent interview with Sporf:

"If you look at him over the years, I mean he was quite sort of c*cky and arrogant but behind the scenes to me he was a really nice guy. He's funny, he's relaxed, you know, he's not confrontational." [10:30]

He added:

"The arrogance that he's put online, I think that he's created that to give that shock factor. So you know, he's started to go deep with the depression and stuff, you know? I think there's lots of different sides we see of him."

Watch the interview below:

Why did Andrew Tate leave kickboxing?

After achieving success in kickboxing, Andrew Tate decided to retire from the sport and start exploring different career options. While Tate has been quite vocal about how constant injuries to his eye led to this decision, Daniel Knight has offered a different take.

According to the founder of Sidekick Boxing, Andrew Tate was eager to get wealthy and he wasn't able to earn as much as he hoped with his kickboxing career despite becoming a four-time world champion.

During the same interview with Sporf, Knight said:

"I mean in his kickboxing career, I think with Tate, he wants to be the best at anything he does, you know? And I think in kickboxing he got to that level and he realized that the wealth weren't gonna come you know? Once you're a world champion and wealth is not coming in, I think he needed to sort of explore different avenues really. I think he knew getting famous was definitely a way of doing that." [4:12]