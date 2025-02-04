Former UFC champ reacts to heart-melting video of young Israel Adesanya fan Kylo

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently reacted to a video featuring a young Israel Adesanya fan named Kylo. Adesanya stepped into the octagon on Saturday against Nassourdine Imavov and suffered a devastating loss. In Round 2, Imavov caught Adesanya with a clean combination to finish the fight. It was 'The Last Stylebender's' third successive loss, and cast doubts over his future in MMA.

Weidman, on the other hand, announced his retirement after suffering a knockout loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310. The American won the middleweight title at UFC 162 by ending Anderson Silva's 16-fight win streak. He also went on to defend his title three times.

Meanwhile, Adesanya posted a video of his fan Kylo on X, crying after the UFC 311 loss to Imavov. The video was captioned:

"Salute to my boy Kylo, a real one!"

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, Weidman commented:

"👊👊👌👌"

Check out Chris Weidman's reaction to Israel Adesanya's post below:

"I don't know" - Israel Adesanya unclear about his fighting future after UFC Saudi Arabia defeat

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unclear about his fighting future after suffering his third straight loss. The New Zealand native has won the title at 185 pounds twice and defended it five times in his first tenure.

Speaking in his post-fight interview at UFC Saudi Arabia with ESPN MMA, Adesanya admitted he doesn't know what he wants to do next:

"I don't know [what's next]. I'll have to chill and then think about things. I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

