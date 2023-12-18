Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson narrates recent incident involving robbery that made him quit drinking 

Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has revealed the incident that led him to quit drinking.

Jackson is a legend of MMA, having competed for promotions such as PRIDE, Bellator and the UFC throughout his career. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and remains one of the most popular fighters to have stepped into the octagon due to his personality and fighting style.

After calling time on his career in 2019, 'Rampage' began hosting the JAXXON podcast and has remained in the MMA scene and has worked with a number of promotions as an analyst.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, in his own words, also developed a problem with drinking post-retirement. The 45-year-old would regularly go over the top whilst partying, eventually leading to an incident that made him decide to quit drinking altogether.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub and Bradley Martyn during a UFC 296 watchalong, Jackson explained that he was once robbed whilst drunk:

"I was in Vegas and I got so mother f*cking drunk that I got robbed at gun point. By a stripper yeah. She got me for almost $200,000 worth of sh*t...My jewelry and sh*t...I said 'f*ck that, I'm never getting drunk again. Like, I'm never getting drunk again. My biggest test is going to be New Years in Japan."

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson open to fight Jake Paul and names his price

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently weighed in on Jake Paul's boxing career and admitted he'd be open to stepping into the boxing ring against him.

'The Problem Child' recently earned his eight win last week when he defeated Andre August in the first round. Paul looked in fine form through the bout and eventually landed a devastating uppercut that dropped August to the canvas. The former Disney channel star's record now stands at 8-1, with his sole loss coming at the hands of Tommy Fury back in February.

'Rampage' discussed the fight alongside Brendan Schaub and Bradley Martyn. During their UFC 296 watchalong, Jackson gave his thoughts on Jake Paul's boxing career and stated that he'd be willing to face him for the right price. He said:

"I out weigh him by like 100lbs but I'll fight him for sure. $10 million, I'd fight him for $10 million."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage Jackson's comments here (18:30):