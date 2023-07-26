Former UFC champion reveals failed talks with 'little coward' Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has revealed that he rejected a fight with Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' has made a boxing career out of boxing MMA fighters. In August, Paul will return to the squared circle for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. Earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, the YouTuber suffered his first career loss by split-decision.

Following that defeat, Paul signaled his intention to activate his rematch clause with 'TNT'. However, he instead changed his mind, booking a fight with Nate Diaz for next month. That being said, it appears that he could've been fighting another UFC legend.

In an interview with Betway, Michael Bisping revealed that he turned down an offer from Jake Paul. The two have previously gone back and forth in the past over a potential fight. However, when Paul made an offer to 'The Count' he turned it down for not being enough.

According to the UFC Hall of Famer, he never heard back after that. In the interview, Bisping revealed:

“The sooner we shut up and stop talking about the little coward Jake Paul, the better it is. Jake Paul sent a contract to my management asking me to box him a while ago. I said ‘yeah sure’ if you up the offer a little bit. And then guess what, we never heard back from him because he's a little p—y and he's picking off smaller guys and non boxers."

Jake Paul shows VADA-approved physique ahead of return

Jake Paul is happy to prove that he's clean ahead of his return to boxing.

Throughout his boxing career, 'The Problem Child' has been a controversial figure. While he's trash-talked everyone from Conor McGregor to KSI, he's received some fire himself. In the past, Paul has been accused of being on steroids.

The claim was made by names such as Tyron Woodley, as Paul's earlier fights had little, or no drug testing. However, for his fight against Diaz, the YouTuber has decided to introduce VADA. He was also randomly tested prior to his loss to Tommy Fury in February.

It's worth noting that Michael Bisping has previously also gone after the YouTuber for his drug testing. However, on social media, Paul showed his physique for his return against Nate Diaz and also confirmed that he passed his random VADA tests.

While he'll obviously be tested as we get closer to fight night, it's clear the YouTuber is happy with his progress.