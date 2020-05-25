Former UFC Fighter Bryan Caraway starts a Go Fund Me page for mother's funeral

2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards - Red Carpet

Bryan Caraway, a 10-fight UFC veteran, in a recent Instagram post asked for help from the MMA community over the funeral of his mother. Per Bryan Caraway, the price of funerals has gone up a lot since the Coronavirus pandemic kicked in and started filling funeral homes. His post read,

" My mother passed away and the funeral homes are brutal. I had no idea how expensive they are and how much the gouge hurting people. My momma means the world to me and was the strongest/toughest person I know. She has a heart of gold and only saw the good in people. She was a mom to so many people and would give or do anything to help you. I'm completely devastated and can barely handle this. She did so much for every1 else I just want her to have the best memorial and celebrate her life. I absolutely hate posting this in every way and hate asking for help but if you can donate or share it would mean so so much to me. Thank you, everyone, I love you all. P.S. Also I'm selling pretty much everything or anything to pay but the funeral home wants and needs the money now. I'm also left in charge of taking care of my disabled dad and handicapped nephew."

Bryan Caraway is going through a very difficult phase in life

The target that Bryan Caraway set was of $12,000 and he has already managed to achieve $4000. He in his post also detailed that he has had to sell a lot of things to keep things afloat. He also informed it to his fans that he will also be taking care of his father and nephew, both of whom will be needing special care.

Bryan Caraway last competed in the UFC back in November 2018 where he lost Pedro Munhoz. He has since then competed in Battle Field FC 2 in China where he won via unanimous decision.