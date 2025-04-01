  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Former UFC fighter makes eye-opening request from MMA community regarding Cain Velasquez case: "Focus on the scumbag"

Former UFC fighter makes eye-opening request from MMA community regarding Cain Velasquez case: "Focus on the scumbag"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Apr 01, 2025 05:02 GMT
Ex-UFC star urges fans to focus on perpetrator in Cain Velasquez
Ex-UFC star urges fans to focus on perpetrator in Cain Velasquez's case. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently made an emotional appeal to the MMA community about the Cain Velasquez case. The MMA fighter-turned-podcaster urged fight fans to focus on bringing the alleged perpetrator to justice.

Ad

For context, Velasquez was recently sentenced to five years in jail for his involvement in a high-speed car chase and shooting that took place in 2022. The ex-UFC champ was chasing his son's alleged molester and ended up shooting the accused's stepfather, who was with him in the car. His sentence includes 1,283 days of time served, which means he'll likely be a free man around January 2026.

In a recent rant on his podcast, Schaub addressed the "Free Cain" movement and urged listeners to focus on the alleged molester. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Our focus, 'Free Cain' and all that, he's not getting free before January... Your focus should be, what the f**k are we gonna do with the molester and the entire family that condoned this? What's his penalty? If it's under fucking life, if it's under 50 years, we got a problem... You're channeling the wrong energy."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The ex-UFC star shared a clip from the podcast via an X post and expanded on his stance in the caption, writing:

"Cain gets out in January with time served. The narrative is #FreeCain, I'm with ya but let’s put the focus on the sc*mbag who touched Cain’s son. What is gonna happen with [the] low life? Remember, it’s California, so prob not much. Let’s channel our energy on that monster."
Ad
Ad

Cain Velasquez addresses 2022 shooting incident that caused legal troubles

Before his sentencing, Velasquez opened up about the incident in 2022 that led to his legal troubles and spoke about shooting at his son's alleged molester. The MMA icon clarified that he wasn't proud of what he did and accepted whatever punishment the court gave him.

During an interview on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez addressed the incident and it's fallout. He said:

Ad
"From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things was not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands... I’ve already pled guilty, so I’m going to get a sentencing... I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just people involved but innocent people... What I did was not correct." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Ad

Watch the full episode below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी