Former UFC fighter makes eye-opening request from MMA community regarding Cain Velasquez case: "Focus on the scumbag"

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently made an emotional appeal to the MMA community about the Cain Velasquez case. The MMA fighter-turned-podcaster urged fight fans to focus on bringing the alleged perpetrator to justice.

For context, Velasquez was recently sentenced to five years in jail for his involvement in a high-speed car chase and shooting that took place in 2022. The ex-UFC champ was chasing his son's alleged molester and ended up shooting the accused's stepfather, who was with him in the car. His sentence includes 1,283 days of time served, which means he'll likely be a free man around January 2026.

In a recent rant on his podcast, Schaub addressed the "Free Cain" movement and urged listeners to focus on the alleged molester. He said:

"Our focus, 'Free Cain' and all that, he's not getting free before January... Your focus should be, what the f**k are we gonna do with the molester and the entire family that condoned this? What's his penalty? If it's under fucking life, if it's under 50 years, we got a problem... You're channeling the wrong energy."

The ex-UFC star shared a clip from the podcast via an X post and expanded on his stance in the caption, writing:

"Cain gets out in January with time served. The narrative is #FreeCain, I'm with ya but let’s put the focus on the sc*mbag who touched Cain’s son. What is gonna happen with [the] low life? Remember, it’s California, so prob not much. Let’s channel our energy on that monster."

Cain Velasquez addresses 2022 shooting incident that caused legal troubles

Before his sentencing, Velasquez opened up about the incident in 2022 that led to his legal troubles and spoke about shooting at his son's alleged molester. The MMA icon clarified that he wasn't proud of what he did and accepted whatever punishment the court gave him.

During an interview on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez addressed the incident and it's fallout. He said:

"From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things was not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands... I’ve already pled guilty, so I’m going to get a sentencing... I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just people involved but innocent people... What I did was not correct." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full episode below:

