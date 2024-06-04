Former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes joins police department in Florida after MMA retirement

Marlon Moraes has traded in his gloves for a badge. The Davie, Florida Police Department announced Moraes's official swearing-in as a new officer via their official Instagram handle.

The former bantamweight title challenger, known for his powerful striking and aggressive fighting style, began his professional MMA journey in 2007. After a mixed start, he found success in the World Series of Fighting (now PFL), capturing the bantamweight championship and defending it four times. He made his UFC debut in 2018 but lost a close decision, snapping his impressive 13-fight winning streak.

The 36-year-old later bounced back with a series of impressive victories in the promotion. This included knockouts over former champions Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera.

He even challenged for the vacant bantamweight title in 2019 but fell short to Henry Cejudo. A win over UFC legend José Aldo would be the high point of his UFC career. Unfortunately, Moraes lost his last seven fights, prompting his retirement decision.

'Magic' joins a growing list of MMA fighters who have chosen law enforcement after their MMA careers. Notably, his former UFC opponent, Jimmie Rivera, graduated from the New Jersey police academy earlier this year.

Marlon Moraes following his call for retirement post-PFL 4 loss

Marlon Moraes announced his retirement from the sport following a first-round knockout loss to Gabriel Braga at PFL 4 in June 2023. The defeat marked Moraes' seventh consecutive loss, all by knockout.

Reflecting on his career at the post-fight press conference, Moraes emphasized his commitment to leaving it all in the octagon.

“It was all or nothing… “I put my heart into this, and I knew before [the fight] that this time, it’s me,” Moraes said. “In my heart, I was talking to myself that I was going to give everything I had, prepare, train hard, and go in there and finish. If I [didn’t] finish, [I knew] I gave all I had to the sport." [MMA Fighting]

Moraes' career spanned 37 professional fights, amassing a record of 23 wins, 13 losses, and 1 draw.

Check out Marlon Moraes' comments below: