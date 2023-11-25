Former UFC fighter overcomes all odds to win $1 million at PFL world championship, calls out Francis Ngannou and Vadim Nemkov

Former UFC contender Impa Kasanganay is set to take home $1 million after winning the light heavyweight title at the 2023 PFL World Championship.

The 29-year-old American recently defeated Josh Silveira via unanimous decision in a light heavyweight title fight at PFL 10 in Washington, D.C., to be crowned the promotion's new 205-pound king. Kasanganay secured a first-round knockout win at the PFL Challenger Series in March to get into the season and then went on an impressive four-fight win streak to reach the finals.

Impa Kasanganay undoubtedly turned his fortunes around after being released by the UFC, where he competed in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. During his time in the UFC, 'Tshilobo' tasted the spotlight for his highlight reel knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Island 5 in October 2020.

In his four-fight tenure at the world's premier MMA promotion, Kasanganay racked up a 2-2 record and was released in December 2021. After his exit, the 29-year-old competed once in Eagle FC and once in XMMA before entering the Challenger Series 15 earlier this year. Kasanganay's aforementioned first-round knockout victory secured him a PFL contract, and he's $1 million richer today.

After his victory over Josh Silveira, Kasanganay called out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

PFL 10: Fans react to Impa Kasanganay winning $1 million after light heavyweight title victory

Impa Kasanganay's fairytale championship win at PFL 10 is undoubtedly a testament to his tenacity and resilience. Despite facing numerous hardships and encountering several stumbling blocks throughout his career, the 29-year-old Florida native never gave up and has been rewarded $1 million for his efforts.

Needless to say, MMA fans are over the moon about the former UFC contender's victory. After @BloodyElbow tweeted a video of Kasanganay getting his hand raised after the fight, many took to the post's comments section to praise the winner and express their thoughts.

One fan opined that MMA was the "best sport in the world" and wrote:

"From sleeping in his car a year ago to a millionaire. Best sport in the world."

Another fan praised Kasanganay's achievement and wrote:

"No way! That's amazing. Discovered him on DWCS, one fight or two, and then the Buckley kick happened. Felt bad but the guy has bounced back well."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

