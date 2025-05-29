Former UFC fighter reflects on fighting Jon Jones and gives take on potential Tom Aspinall matchup

Jon Jones is leaving everyone curious about whether he will end up fighting Tom Aspinall in the octagon, including someone who previously shared the cage with Jones.

Ad

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Parker Porter covered several subjects ahead of his BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun main event against Dillon Cleckler on June 14.

When asked his thoughts regarding whether fans will see the UFC heavyweight title unification clash between Jones and Aspinall, Porter said:

"I think everybody would love to see that get booked. We're just all kind of like sitting there like waiting oh, what's gonna happen next? Like when is it gonna happen? Is it gonna happen? Dana keeps teasing about you know like oh we've got this set, he's got that set. Then Tom will say one thing and Jon will say another thing. You're like what's going on?"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I think that's gonna be like the fight of the century. That's gonna be very much along the same lines of the Rumble in the Jungle with Muhammad Ali. Like people are going to be talking about that fight for ages. It's gonna be; I can't even really say. Like I want to go with Jon Jones because he's, again, been such a dominant champion."

Ad

Check out Parker Porter discussing the possibility of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (16:16):

Ad

Jon Jones and the night he fought Parker Porter

Jon Jones and Parker Porter clashed with one another at an early stage in their careers, meeting as unbeaten pro MMA fighters in June 2008. At WCF 3, Porter entered the cage as a 2-0 professional mixed martial artist while Jones entered with a 4-0 pro ledger in the sport.

The now-37-year-old would go on to add the first blemish to Porter's MMA record and did so in fairly succinct fashion. The main card light heavyweight bout lasted for just 36 seconds, with 'Bones' ending it with a punch.

Ad

The Rochester native went on to become known as the GOAT of MMA by many, with multiple UFC light heavyweight title accolades on the resume of the present-day UFC heavyweight champion. Porter went on to have stints within both Bellator MMA and the UFC before now deciding to embark on this BKFC journey.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.