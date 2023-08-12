Former UFC great John Dodson clinches first-ever BKFC flyweight championship after dominant first-round finish

John Dodson is the BKFC's first men's flyweight champion. The former UFC star recently defeated JR Ridge via a dominant first-round finish at BKFC 48 to claim the prestigious belt.

Screenshot from @bjpenndotcom on Twitter

'The Magician' started the fight strong and began putting pressure on his opponent as soon as the opening bell rang. After eating some hard shots, Ridge went down while complaining about getting poked in the eye. However, the cage-side doctor soon checked his eye and allowed the fight to continue. The two flyweights wasted no time engaging in a slugfest.

Using his striking skills to push Ridge toward the ropes, John Dodson managed to rock his opponent with a clean left uppercut after wobbling him with hard left jabs. The uppercut was too much for JR Ridge's chin to handle, and 'The Lion' fell to his knees, unable to get up before the referee counted to ten.

Dodson is now on a six-fight win streak across combat sports. He is riding a three-fight victory wave in bare-knuckle boxing and has picked up three MMA wins since April 2022. Meanwhile, Ridge dropped to 3-2 inside the BKFC ring.

An alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), John Dodson notably faced some of the biggest names in the UFC's flyweight and bantamweight divisions. His resume includes names like Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz, Petr Yan, and Marlon Moraes.

Fans react to John Dodson winning the flyweight championship at BKFC 48

Given the 38-year-old's achievements in the realm of combat sports, many fans were over the moon to see the American win. After MMA journalist Alex Behunin uploaded a video of Dodson's final winning sequence on Twitter, fans flocked to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

Screenshots from @AlexBehunin on Twitter

Popular MMA-based handle @MacMallyMMA wrote:

"Love to see it."

Another fan wrote:

"He caught the jab, caught the jab, caught the jab... Wait a second, why did I throw a jab because he feinted to catch it & why is my back on the ropes?"

One user pointed out:

"It’s incredible how dominant the Dodson bros are in BKFC."

Another fan wrote:

"That guy could hit a fly with his eyes closed."

One user claimed:

"He’s just ridiculously fast. Someone needs to study this man."

Another user wrote:

"Miss this dude in the UFC, but damn, bro was built for BK. Always loved watching this dude throw hands."