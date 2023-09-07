Former UFC heavyweight taken aback by Howard Stern's call for Covid lockdowns again

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment over an answer that media personality Howard Stern gave a fan.

Stern has spent the last three years at home, out of fear of the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19. Despite much of the world having come out of lockdown, Stern has continued to live in an isolated state. Furthermore, as news of new variants broke, Stern said that it was 'time to go back down into lockdown.’

Recently, a caller asked Stern if he would ever return to the studio. To this, Stern replied:

"I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight. You know how paranoid I am about getting covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it...Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart. My wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. She’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude.”

This caught Brendan Schaub's attention, who took to X to say:

"What happened to Howard Stern?"

Check out Brendan Schaub's tweet here:

Brendan Schaub comments on UFC heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones' next fight is set to be a UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic on 11th November 2023 at UFC 295. The event will take place at the esteemed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub said that he recently ran into Jones and that he looked to be in great shape. He said:

"Me and Jon ran into each other. I haven't seen Jon for a hot second. And we're in the lobby and he grabs me, shot for a single leg. He's lost weight. He's in shape. That's what I told him. Dude, you look phenomenal. Like he's just more trim. He's doing the opposite of what Stipe's doing. Stipe's putting on weight to compete against Jon, and Jon is going down. He's getting more lean, more trim and he's gonna let his skillset do the talking."

Schaub went on to tell an anecdote about training with Jones.

Check out the entire clip here:

