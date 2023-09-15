Former UFC middleweight Darren Till teases 'fight news' after Twitter conversation with Mike Perry

Former UFC middleweight title contender, Darren Till recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to potentially tease a comeback fight against none other than Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star, 'Platinum' Mike Perry.

Perry initially posted a message, directed at Till, saying:

"Hey @darrentill2 sent you a dm, let me know."

Till then replied to that tweet with just two simple words, saying:

"Fight news"

Check out the exchange between Darren Till and Mike Perry here:

While Darren Till has been known to be somewhat of a social media troll, it's unclear as to whether or not he is being serious. Till's last UFC appearance was at UFC 282, when he was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis.

Prior to that, Till was beaten by Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson, and was 1-5 in his last six UFC fights. Upon entering the UFC, Till was touted to be the next big thing from the U.K, and he quickly rose to prominence.

He earned a title shot against the then-champion, Tyron Woodley. However, the defeat to Woodley sparked a downward spiral for Darren Till. After being dominated by Woodley, Till was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal.

He bounced back with a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. He couldn't, however, keep the momentum going, and ended up going on a three-fight skid, after which he announced that he had requested a release from the UFC.

Darren Till and Mike Perry have previously sparred

In a hilarious interaction between Perry and Till back in 2018, the two inadvertently ended up sparring each other. The two were chatting outside the hotel in which they were staying at, when Till asked Perry if he wanted to join him in the spa.

Perry, however, mistook Till's accent, and thought that he had asked him to spar, to which he readily agreed.

While there is no footage of the sparring session, UFC welterweight Mike Malott, who witnessed the session, has spoken on the session. The Canadian fighter said that Till and Perry decided to 'throw down' and had a 'hard MMA boxing fight.' He went on to add that they were 'banging it out' and went on to confirm that Perry, in fact, drew blood.

He also went on to say that he thought Till was 'winning.'

