Former UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste steals the show on Instagram in "gorgeous" red lacy two-piece - "You look snatched"

Fans recently reacted to Arianny Celeste's latest social media post, wherein she showed off her new red lacy two-piece outfit.

Celeste is one of the most well-known ring girls in the industry. She had been with the UFC since 2006 and retired alongside fellow octagon girl Brittney Palmer after last year's final pay-per-view, UFC 296. She also won numerous awards for 'Ring Girl of the Year' during her career.

Celeste's time with the UFC helped her build a large social media following, and she is also an Instagram model with over 3.1 million followers. Additionally, she offers exclusive content through the subscription platform OnlyF*ns.

Take a look at her latest post below:

The post drew a lot of attention from her fans, who flooded the comments section to express their admiration. The former octagon girl received numerous flattering comments.

One fan wrote:

''This is too cute and you look snatched bb''

Another fan wrote:

''Gorgeous''

Some fans admired her beauty and wrote:

''True beauty. I googled perfection and it just showed me your pictures''

''Absolutely beautiful, you are an amazing woman, never forget that, beautiful on the inside and outside''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's post on Instagram

Arianny Celeste's feud with Ronda Rousey

Arianny Celeste's issues with Ronda Rousey have been well documented. The enmity between them was first sparked when Rousey was ranked 29th on the Maxim Top 100. The then-undefeated icon used the opportunity to mock Celeste, claiming that it would be ironic if she, a fighter, ranked higher than the UFC ring girl, given their different professions.

In response, Celeste referred to Rousey as a "bully" for her unprovoked attacks in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"I'm not going to waste my time. I actually don't talk about anyone. It blows my mind that someone who doesn't even know me continuously picks on me. And that's all I see her as. A big bully.''

Expand Tweet

Rousey addressed Celeste's comments in her own MMA Junkie interview, implying that ring girls are overpaid:

"I'm sorry, but she wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for the fighters. She wouldn't. Do you think her walking in circles around the two guys or two girls out there like, fighting for their lives is worth more? You think she works harder than they do? I didn't say that she needed a pay cut. I said either the ring card girls are paid too much or the fighters aren't paid enough."

Expand Tweet