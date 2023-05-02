Former UFC star Chael Sonnen had some less-than-kind words to say about an OnlyFans model by the name of 'Tilly'. The former UFC middleweight title-contender referenced the fairy tale Cinderella while taking a jibe at the aforementioned model.

Here's what Chael Sonnen said:

"Cinderella took one slipper off and found true love. You are out here half naked, and still single."

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Tilly @Tillyxangel Like if I can sleep in your bed?

While many sharp-tongued fighters with wit have fought in the UFC like Ben Askren and Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen perhaps takes the top spot on that list.

While Sonnen has had verbal battles with many fighters, often getting the better of them, his most hilarious bit came against Tito Ortiz at the Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference. Chael made the ultimate comeback to Tito Ortiz's claim that 'The Bad Guy' was getting his opportunities by 'using his mouth'. Here's how he responded:

"Tito always says I'm using my mouth to get my opportunities, the only person I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife."

Skip to 2:28 for Chael Sonnen's hilarious comeback:

The bit was so funny that Ortiz himself couldn't help but chuckle at the jibe before calling Chael Sonnen a 'punk'. The former UFC middleweight contender didn't find success in his Bellator debut as Tito Ortiz submitted 'The American Gangster' via rear-naked choke in the first round.

"It was the biggest flop of the year" - Chael Sonnen on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

In what could have been a great fight storyline between former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, Sonnen was disappointed with the outcome of the fight. Sonnen appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz and the crew, and spoke about the Cameroonian former heavyweight champion.

Here's what Sonnen said:

"The single greatest storyline in heavyweight history was Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, finding out that they were teammates, the coach had to make a split, the management made a split. They moved away. And it was projected to do 1.2 million [PPVs], just to share for you. It generated over 300,000 - it was the biggest flop of last year [2022]."

Skip to 29:16 for Sonnen on his disappointment at Ngannou vs. Gane:

He continued:

"And it was a stunning thing to watch. It was a flop because those guys refused to tell a story. Neither one of them wanted to [sell the fight]. They were strong, they were focused - whatever it was. We barely sell out the arena, nobody watched it on pay-per-view and then Francis wants to turn the gun on the company."

