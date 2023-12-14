Former UFC star Darren Till is baffled by Jake Paul's claims of generating '$250,000,000' in PPV revenue

Speaking in an interview, Jake Paul made some big claims that prompted a response from none other than former UFC star, Darren Till.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned boxer has made a lot of waves since entering the combat sports setting and has quickly become one of the biggest draws around. Speaking on his ability to fill seats and generate revenue, 'The Problem Child' said:

"All the influencer shit, the MMA shit, is cool, it draws big pay-per-views, it's fun, it's super entertaining. There's more, you know, shit talk. I generated 250 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, right? That's cool, but money doesn't create legacy. For me, this is my road to world champion and it's about getting the experience under the bright lights to actually be able to compete at the highest, highest level. And to win and to do the unthinkable and to create one of the greatest sports stories in sports, to go from the Disney channel to world champion in six years."

Darren Till had a simple response to Jake Paul's claims, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Oh god. Really?"

Check out the interaction between Darren Till and Jake Paul here:

While 'The Problem Child' has certainly made a big name for himself and is, in his own right, a huge draw, these numbers are not verified, and it's not clear if Paul's figures are accurate or not.

Jake Paul invites Draymond Green to become a fighter, promises him '$10 million'

In an interesting turn of events, Paul has expressed a desire to promote NBA star Draymond Green in combat sports. While it's not clear if he is referring to MMA or boxing, the YouTuber-turned boxer recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Draymond Green hit me up I’ll get you on a card to fight $10 million"

Paul, who has his own promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is certainly capable of fulfilling his promise. Whether Green is intent on becoming a fighter, however, remains to be seen.

That being said, if Green is interested in pursuing a fight, Jake Paul, who arguably wrote the book on celebrity or influencer boxing, may prove to be an extremely resourceful contact.