Former UFC star gets caught in Japan's massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day

Former UFC star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently revealed that he was in Japan on New Year's Day and was among those stuck there when a massive earthquake struck the west coast of the island nation.

On January 1, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu. The massive jolt was reportedly one of many that rocked the nation, leading to the deaths of at least six people. In the aftermath, tsunami waves of over 1.2 meters struck the Wajima port, damaging houses and sparking major fires that wreaked destruction overnight.

As per his recent X post, 'Rampage' was one of many who were stuck in a high-rise building when the earthquake hit. The former UFC light heavyweight champion wrote:

"It’s a big earthquake in Japan rn, and I’m on the 28th floor. The building has been moving for 2 minutes now and still shaking. Your boy scared af NGL. Happy New Year."

Jackson followed up with another X post, showing someone stuck under a huge signboard at the railway station while the ground shook violently. He praised the Japanese for their engineering and wrote:

"I wouldn’t be standing under that sign, big props to Japan for their engineering. Honestly, idk what I’d do in this situation."

Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recalls the only time he cried in his career

Quinton Jackson recently recalled the only time he got emotional during his UFC career. 'Rampage' revealed that it wasn't one of his own losses that made him shed a tear but the brutal defeat of a teammate.

Jackson was referring to the monumental Michael Bisping vs. Dan Henderson middleweight bout and the overhand right that left the Englishman unconscious. At UFC 100, Henderson famously beat 'The Count' via second-round landing a massive incredible knockout, which is widely considered among the most jaw-dropping finishes in promotional history.

'Hendo' recently appeared as a guest on the JAXXON PODCAST, hosted by Jackson. During the episode, 'Rampage' revealed that he considered Bisping to be a dear friend back then, and Henderson brutally knocking him out at UFC 100 made him cry in the locker room. He said:

"I never cry, but me and Bisping, we're like brothers. Especially back then, we're not as close now because some b*lls**t happened between our managers... I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out one time, I thought it was... I cried in the locker room. He got knocked out that bad, I felt really bad."

