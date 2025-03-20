Former UFC star Paige VanZant demands a Power Slap change from Dana White

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is pushing for a major change in Power Slap, calling on Dana White to introduce women's championship titles. After securing a dominant unanimous decision win in her latest bout, VanZant believes it’s time for female competitors to have a title to fight for.

Competing in the 125-pound division, VanZant faced Mikael Michelle Brown and showcased her power with three well-timed strikes, earning a 30-27 victory on the judges’ scorecards. Despite failing to score a knockout, she was pleased with her performance.

Following her win, VanZant took to her podcast A Kick A** Love Story to advocate for more opportunities in the sport:

“Hey, I've had three [fights] now. How many do I need to start competing for a title? Yeah, they do probably need more women in power slap.”

VanZant emphasized the need for a clear goal beyond just winning fights:

“You want to have an end goal. Yes, the win is great, but you want to have something to chase. What's all the wins like? What does it all mean? If You're not chasing a title.”

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Paige VanZant reveals one sport she would never participate in

Paige VanZant has competed in various combat sports, including MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and slap fighting. However, there is one sport she refuses to try.

During the post-fight press conference, she was asked about her willingness to try different sports, including ice hockey. While she admitted she wasn’t a great skater, she didn’t rule it out entirely.

However, when asked about Legkick championships, VanZant made it clear she would never participate:

"In ice hockey? I won't say no to that. I mean, I'm a terrible ice skater. We'll see. I was saying the only sport that I will never, ever, ever do is that leg kick one, the leg kick championship. Yeah, where they just straight up leg kick each other over and over again. I will never do that. Everything else is fair game for me to try."

Check out Paige VanZant's comment below:

