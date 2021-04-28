Former UFC star Rachael Ostovich becomes the latest fighter to make bare-knuckle transition with BKFC

Rachael Ostovich has found her new home in the world of combat sports in the form of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Taking to social media, Bare Knuckle FC announced the signing of the former UFC fighter, who has now added more depth to the BKFC women's roster.

Having competed in four bouts in the UFC, Rachael Ostovich was released by the organization in December after her disappointing three-fight losing streak. On Tuesday, BKFC confirmed the signing of Ostovich via their official Instagram handle.

Here is the announcement made by BKFC regarding the signing of Rachael Ostovich:

The announcement made by the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was accompanied by a news release that mentioned that Rachael Ostovich would make her promotional debut this July. Here's what the release stated:

“We always are looking to sign fighters that can move the needle and fight, and that is exactly what Rachael brings to the table,” BKFC president Dave Feldman stated. “I am looking forward to her debut in July. I know she is training hard and working on her boxing every day and we expect very big things from Rachael.”

Rachael Ostovich competed in the UFC for almost three years

After a stint on The Ultimate Fighter 26, Rachael Ostovich signed with the UFC in 2017. In her promotional debut, Ostovich defeated Karine Gevorgyan in the debut of the TUF 26 Finale via a first-round armbar.

The following year, Rachael Ostovich suffered her first UFC loss when she was submitted by Montana De La Rosa in The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale. In 2019, Ostovich faced off against another fighter recently signed by Bare Knuckle FC, Paige VanZant.

A potential rematch between Ostovich and VanZant could definitely be a possibility in BKFC. It would make sense for the organization to capitalize on the fact that the two former UFC fighters are now part of their female roster.

Rachael Ostovich's latest fight was in November 2020 when she lost to Gina Mazany, who finished the former with a body kick and punches. The fight was Ostovich's final UFC bout, as she was soon let go by the company.