Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann shines in Bellator debut

Sara McMann earned a unanimous decision win at Bellator 294 to kick off her tenure with the promotion on a high note and immediately insert herself into the women's featherweight title picture.

It was a tough test for the former UFC title challenger as she defeated No.2 ranked women's featherweight Arlene Blencowe. She made her featherweight debut after primarily competing at bantamweight throughout her career, so there was an adjustment made to compete and have success at 145 lbs.

The former Olympic silver medalist stuck to her strengths and used her excellent wrestling background to take Blencowe down and control her on the ground. She had to weather the storm in the early moments of the third round as 'Angerfist', who had a sense of urgency and needed a finish to win the fight, stunned her with a powerful right hook and then landed a flurry of punches.

The judges scored the bout 30-26, 30-27, and 29-27 in the former Olympic silver medalist's favor. It was apparent that her takedowns and 11:21 of ground control were a deciding factor in her winning the fight.

Will Sara McMann earn a Bellator women's featherweight title shot?

Sara McMann clearly proved that she is deserving of a women's featherweight title shot after winning in her promotional debut at Bellator 294.

The former UFC title challenger defeated the No.2 ranked women's featherweight, who most recently challenged Cris Cyborg for her championship. Based on the current rankings and recent performances, it seems likely that Cat Zingano will challenge Cyborg next, but the promotion hasn't had luck in booking the fight since Zingano joined the promotion.

It will be interesting to see who earns the next title shot. Cyborg is currently a free agent and negotiating with the promotion, so it's also possible that they can book Zingano vs. McMann for a vacant women's featherweight championship should they be unable to come to terms with the reigning champion.

