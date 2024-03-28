Former UFC title challenger shares one-word reaction in approval of rising prospect Payton Talbott

Payton Talbott was one of the biggest winners of UFC Vegas 89 and had the entire MMA community talking about him after the event.

Entering March 23 as a slight favorite over fellow prospect Cameron Saaiman, Talbott dominated the fight, handing the South African the first knockout loss of his career. After the win, Talbott appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss his win and future plans.

Of those reacting to Talbott improving to 8-0 as a professional, former UFC title challenger and Team Alpha Male head coach Urijah Faber chimed in on social media with a one-word response:

"Beast"

Urijah Faber reacting to Payton Talbott [via @arielhelwani on Instagram]

Talbott does not primarily train with Faber or Team Alpha Male but does have a connection to the former bantamweight. Leading into his UFC run, Talbott fought three times in Urijah Faber's A1 Combat promotion, going 3-0 with three knockouts.

Debuting as a professional fighter in 2021, Talbott has already picked up three wins in the octagon, including two in the UFC and one on Dana White's Contender Series. Before the win over Saaiman, Talbott submitted Nick Aguirre in his promotional debut and dominated Reyes Cortez to earn his contract.

Payton Talbott names Dominick Cruz as his ideal next opponent

After beating another young bantamweight prospect, Payton Talbott is eyeing a veteran for his next outing. Already anticipating a spot in the UFC rankings, Talbott named former champion Dominick Cruz as his ideal next opponent in his post-fight media interview.

The 25-year-old admitted he 'doesn't know' many other bantamweights but wanted to fight more 'dogs' like Saaiman to work his way up the ladder.

"I don't know too many people in my division ... So maybe Dominick Cruz, I don't know."

The UFC Vegas 89 win marked the American's sixth knockout win but his first in the UFC after submitting Nick Aguirre in his debut. Through eight professional fights, Talbott has only seen one decision win, a Dana White's Contender Series victory over Reyes Cortez, the brother of women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez.