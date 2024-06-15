Former UFC two-division champion expresses his frustration with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight saga: "I think that’s enough"

A UFC Hall of Famer has voiced his displeasure at the rescheduling of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, which was slated to take place on July 20.

Talking to fellow former UFC fighter Ben Askren on his YouTube show, Daniel Cormier doesn't want to see the highly controversial bout featuring a 31-year age gap after the original date got scrapped. The postponement came after Tyson suffered a medical issue during a flight, and he'll be 58 years old when they eventually square off on Nov. 15 later this year.

Cormier claimed that with Tyson's recent health scare, the fight shouldn't go ahead:

"I think that’s enough. Mike being escorted off, having to emergency land the plane"

Askren agreed that the fight was always a terrible idea. The two UFC veterans went on to dissect the market for celebrity and influencer boxing, questioning the quality of the final product. 'DC' added:

"What has happened? What has actually happened from all the sh*t that they say? When all these guys make these big takes. What has actually happened? Jake has not fought Mike Tyson yet. Jake has not fought Mike Perry yet though he had a beef with him like, they don’t happen. It’s like we buy into all these things but some of these seems so ridiculous."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (20:38):

Both Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren have a history with Jake Paul

Hard-core combat sports fans have often criticized Jake Paul for his promotion style and how he picks his opponents, but the impact the Paul brothers have had is undeniable.

Not many took the YouTuber's claims of being a credible boxer seriously until he knocked out the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, Ben Askren. This was his first bout against a fellow combat sports athlete, with his previous outings coming against other influencers and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Often castigated for calling out retired fighters, 'The Problem Child' has defeated the likes of Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. Although he came up short against a professional boxer in Tommy Fury, his record and streak of wins over former fighters have attracted both commendation and condemnation.

Paul has also rubbed Daniel Cormier the wrong way. They were famously involved in an altercation at UFC 261 in 2021 while Cormier was on commentary duty.

