Former UFC vet rumored to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent at UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Earlier this week, news that Georges St-Pierre, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, would be returning to combat sports, came to the limelight.

Georges St-Pierre, or GSP as he is more commonly known, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. His return, however, will be in a grappling setting, and not inside the UFC octagon in an MMA bout. He will be grappling as part of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December.

GSP announced his return on Twitter with the caption:

"Just when i thought i was out.They pull me back in! Professional Submission Wrestling & Jiu-Jitsu."

Since then, discussions on who Georges St-Pierre's opponent will be have been rife on social media. Earlier today on June 20th, former UFC welterweight and BJJ legend Demian Maia threw his name into the hat. Taking to Twitter, he said:

"Every now and then, something comes up that still does really motivate you. Grappling @GeorgesStPierre will be a huge challenge & great motivation.You GSP are one of the greatest competitors ever, whom I respect a lot. I’m game! Looking forward to competing at @ufc invitational."

While Maia's tweet is sure to leave MMA fans salivating at the prospect of a Maia-GSP grappling match, the opponent is yet to be confirmed. Journalist Mike Bohn clarified exactly that, tweeting:

"Despite how this tweet is worded I’m told GSP’s opponent for his grappling match hasn’t been finalized and a number of potential opponents are still being discussed."

Georges St-Pierre reacts to potential opponents for his comeback grappling match

In a video posted to the official UFC Fight Pass account on YouTube, Georges St-Pierre reacted to a number of different potential opponents.

Nick Diaz, Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland, Demian Maia, Gilbert Burns, Carlos Condit and Gordon Ryan were all presented as potential foes.

GSP had positive things to say about each person on the list, and welcomed the opportunity to face any of them, except Gordon Ryan. He said:

"They are all great potential opponents, except for Gordon Ryan. But yeah, we'll see with the UFC management and my staff what will be the best option, and also for the fans. We'll try to please everyone and give them a good show."

