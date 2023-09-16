Former UFC vet's wife set to fight at UFC event in December

Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) is set to make her UFC return on December 2. The Hardy Wallhead MMA representative last fought at UFC 286. The 27-year-old fighter surprised the doubters with her masterful performance against TUF 30 winner Juliana Miller.

Veronica Hardy (formerly Veronica Macedo) has been part of the UFC since 2016. However, her career has been filled with injuries, resulting in only 6 octagon appearances in six years. She holds a 2-4 UFC record.

The win against Miller showcased Hardy's improvement in her overall skills. Hardy looked a completely different fighter and dominated the contest.

Hardy attributed her success to her husband Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter. 'The Outlaw' is known for breaking down fights and finding weak spots in opponents. With the success Veronica found against Miller, it certainly looked like she was ready for everything.

As UFC and Dan Hardy don't see eye to eye, his wife fighting on a UFC card brings a different type of drama and excitement to the fight card.

Veronica Hardy will face Jamey-Lyn Horth in a 3-round contest. The 33-year-old Canadian fighter is undefeated in her MMA career. She got the win in her sole UFC appearance (vs. Hailey Cowan in April 2023).

Dan Hardy was banned from wife Veronica's UFC 286 fight week

Dan Hardy showcased elite striking inside the octagon. The British fighter fought for the UFC welterweight title and showed his heart against arguably the divisional GOAT Georges St-Pierre.

After retirement, Hardy became a UFC commentator and analyst. Even with a microphone in hand, Hardy looked apart. However, he was fired from the promotion following an alleged issue in Abu Dhabi.

Hardy was banned from getting involved in any UFC 286 activities despite the fact that his wife was competing at the event.

Even without Hardy's presence in the corner, Veronica showed an improved version of herself against Miller. It would be interesting to see whether the UFC allows Dan Hardy to corner at the December event.