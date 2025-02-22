"Fought the good fight" - Adriano Moraes, fellow fighters have all the love for Bibiano Fernandes in Brazilian legend's swan song

Brazilian MMA legend and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes gave ONE Championship fans one last victorious performance at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

For his 16th and final fight in ONE, no other fighter was more fitting to send him off to retirement than eternal rival and fellow former ONE bantamweight MMA king Kevin Belingon, whom he had beaten three out of the last four times they clashed.

Relying heavily on leg kicks to slow down 'The Flash', Belingon kept the pressure on the 44-year-old early on. Fernandes, in response, turned back the clock with a vintage showing in rounds two and three to earn the split decision win.

Ad

Trending

Check out Bibiano Fernandes' farewell below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In the comments section, former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes led the charge in saying their farewells to the bonafide legend, writing:

"Fought the good fight !!! Thank you for everything 👏"

ONE featherweight MMA star Bruno Pucci wrote:

"Parabens @bibianofernandes 👏👏👏"

Other athletes chimed in:

"Amazing my brother! Very happy for you 👏👏👏👏. Enjoy your retirement."

"Sinister, happy retirement brother Osss 🔥"

"Monstro sagrado !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Ad

Screenshot of fighters' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Bibiano Fernandes opens up on his legacy

Bibiano Fernandes is entirely content with the legacy he will be leaving behind after a 13-year career with ONE. The Flash Academy founder told CBC ahead of ONE 171:

Ad

"I'm very humble in the way I am. But in the fight world, I'm one of the top there, like top of the planet. I'm the only one in my weight division to have defended my belt 10 times. That's how much talent God gave me. But I didn't put my talent on the side. I use it to motivate myself and help people along the way."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.