"Fountain of juice?" - Former UFC heavyweight champ's latest massive jacked look has fans screaming TRT

Images of former UFC heavyweight, Junior 'Cigano' dos Santos made their rounds ahead of his Gamebred bareknuckle fight against Fabricio Werdum. Dos Santos appears huge in the images.

MMA journalist Drake Riggs originally shared the images of the former UFC heavyweight champion, alongside the caption:

"Junior dos Santos looks like he found the fountain of youth ahead of his Gamebred Bareknuckle debut rematch against Fabricio Werdum on Sept. 8."

Given his age, the image prompted a number of reactions, insinuating that perhaps his physical transformation wasn't entirely natural.

One user, @JamonBagel said:

"Fountain of juice?"

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan chimed in, adding:

"WOW. Junior dos Santos looks INCREDIBLE."

@j_stockton added:

"Weird way to say steroids haha"

@themuckingforon also appeared to concur, saying:

"The fountain of juice more like it"

@coffeehustler said:

"TRT promo ad"

@Imhec took a more rational stance. The user shared an older image of dos Santos, and said:

"JDS in 2020 while still in the usada pool, wouldn’t be so quick to accuse him like many below are"

It's hard to pinpoint whether 'Cigano' actually used steroids, and saying anything at this point would be nothing more than speculation. That being said, his physical transformation at the age of 39 is incredible.

Former UFC heavyweights Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum to clash at Gamebred Bareknuckle 5

The former UFC heavyweight champion 'Cigano' appears to be in fighting shape as he is set to face long-time rival, Fabricio Werdum at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle 5.

When the two faced each other under the UFC banner, dos Santos ended up being the victor, as he won by knockout in the very first round. They will rematch each other 15 years after their first bout on September 2nd.

The ruleset will be an MMA one, but without gloves. Fighters may grapple and attempt submissions, as this will not be an exclusively bareknuckle boxing bout. 'Cigano' will hold the striking advantage, as he's proven time and time again inside the octagon.

Werdum, on the other hand, does present a grappling threat by virtue of his incredible jiu-jitsu. That being said, both fighters are well-rounded and experienced, and with the x-factor that is the bareknuckle element, this fight is sure to be fireworks.

Watch as Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum face-off:

