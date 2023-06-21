Arman Tsarukyan’s win over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75 proved his worth as the rising contender set out to take on the top brass of the UFC’s lightweight division. Although he capped a dominant performance with a late finish, a large section of the MMA community opined that the fight should have been stopped a few strikes sooner. Turns out that Tsarukyan does not feel otherwise either.

A massive favorite heading into the contest, Tsarukyan utilized a well-rounded skillset to take the lead on the judges’ scorecards and also finished the Brazilian in the third round. Referee Keith Peterson gave Silva every opportunity to defend himself and the latter absorbed a lot of punishment before the fight officially ended.

In a recent video posted on Arman Tsarukyan’s personal YouTube channel, the 26-year-old can be seen watching the video and voicing his opinion on the same.

“We’ve gotta stop it here (points to the exact moment where he feels the fight should have been stopped) I think. Here, here… Four, five six, seven, eight, nine, ten… (Counts the unanswered strikes before the referee called a stop to the contest),” Arman Tsarukyan said while watching the finishing sequence of his UFC Vegas 75 fight.

You can watch Arman’s video here, courtesy of his personal YouTube channel:

Although Tsarukyan dominated the fight for the most part, Silva was able to put him on wobbly legs with a perfectly timed hook and came dangerously close to getting a stoppage in the second round. However, Arman displayed the ability to stay calm in the face of adversity. The learning experience will certainly help him as he now plans to take a big step up in the competition going forward.

Arman Tsarukyan wants a top-five opponent next

Russia’s own Arman Tsarukyan made his UFC debut at the young age of 22. In a short-notice fight, Arman gave the current UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev a run for the money and made him work harder than any other fighter ever did at that point. The performance made him an instant sensation and has been campaigning for a rematch with Makhachev ever since.

Although he has had an impressive run in the organization so far, a loss against Mateusz Gamrot derailed his plans for a while. However, back-to-back wins over respectable competitors like Damir Ismagulov and Joaquim Silva have put him back in the conversation. Following his UFC Vegas 75 win, Tsarukyan expressed his desire to fight No.5 ranked Michael Chandler next.

“That fight makes sense. That fight (will) give me a lot of opportunities. Michael Chandler, he’s a star in our division. He has a lot of experience and I need his name on my list. I wanna beat him,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo.

Arman Tsarukyan has fought nothing but killers so far. His record after the win over Silva stands at 20-3. The path ahead is going to be even more difficult. But if he finds his way to a title shot in the near future, we might see him get crowned as the champion.

