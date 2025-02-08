"Francis does not care for old Chael" - Chael Sonnen reveals bizarre reason to invite Francis Ngannou on his podcast

Chael Sonnen has recently touched upon the fact that Francis Ngannou does not like him while discussing a situation involving a prior opponent of 'The Predator'. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen was discussing some recent developments involving Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik made a statement about how paint fumes affected him in his last outing at UFC Saudi Arabia which ultimately saw him get let go from the promotion after a loss to Sergei Pavlovich.

When touching on why he wanted to have Francis Ngannou on his show, Chael Sonnen said:

"Francis, this will be hard for you to believe, Francis does not care for old Chael. Can you believe that? Have you ever heard of something so ridiculous? But it's true. Of the six billion people on earth, it turns out one isn't a Chael fan and it happens to be Francis. But I wanted to have him on. Francis made a comment after his fight with [Anthony] Joshua."

"I wanted to know if Francis was implying something... The night that he [Ngannou] fought Joshua, he got to the arena. He felt great, he had something to drink at the arena. Now all of a sudden, he [Ngannou] doesn't feel so good. Francis' biggest thing he said man, I needed to sleep... Did he think there was something amiss here?"

Check out the unique reason Chael Sonnen wanted to speak with Francis Ngannou below (4:34):

Chael Sonnen highly touts UFC 312 co-main event fighter

Chael Sonnen is one of the most prevalent analysts in mixed martial arts today and he has his eyes firmly affixed to tonight's pay-per-view card. Focusing on the UFC 312 co-main event bout for the Sydney-based card, 'The American Gangster' heaped praise on the title challenger in the big strawweight title clash.

Sonnen also echoed this sentiment on his YouTube channel when speaking of Tatiana Suarez before her title bid against reigning titleholder Zhang Weili. When discussing the 115-pound championship clash, Chael Sonnen stated:

"Weili's beating people and we're being told she's the best in the world, Tatiana's right there. Weili wins another fight and wins another million dollars. Tatiana's undefeated, she's sitting right there. I mean, it's one of those things where if Tatiana ragdolls Weili, what I predict is going to happen, it requestions everything we've ever been told about Weili."

